January 30th, 12PM-1PM, University Library RM 150

January 31st, 3:30PM-4:30PM, University Library RM 150

Women's & Gender Studies and the University Library proudly announce an endowment fund named in honor and memory of our friend and colleague, the Sandy River Memorial Endowment.

The TTU Library hosts the workshops. In this workshop participants will learn more about research in gender studies and related fields. Information will also be available on how to submit your abstract and final paper for review to earn a chance at the scholarship.

This scholarship will provide assistance to a student at Texas Tech, with preference, to outstanding graduate or undergraduate students who present library and/or archival research in gender studies or related fields at the annual All University Conference (Note: participants must be available to present their research on Friday, April 26, 2019).

Sandy was active in professional organizations at the state and national level. Her honors include the Association of College and Research Libraries Women's Studies Section Career Achievement Award in 2007. She was selected as a Texas Library Association Tall Texan (Texas Accelerated Library Leadership Institute) in 1998. Sandy had a distinguished career of service to Texas Tech. She was active in the Women's Studies Council and Advisory Committee; she served in the Faculty Senate, including terms as Parliamentarian (1995 - 1998) and President (2008-2009).

How do I apply for the scholarship?

Students must submit an abstract for an individual paper by the deadline of the "Call for Proposals" (CFP) of the Texas Tech Annual All University Conference. Read the detailed CFP page to follow the official conference submission guidelines and submit the abstract by the DEADLINE of March 1.

CONTACT: Tricia Earl, Program Manager/Academic Advisor, Women's & Gender Studies, T (806) 742-4335