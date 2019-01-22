I am currently looking for adults who have received treatment for a substance use disorder to participate in a study about the language used to describe the experience of having a substance use disorder. Specific requirements for participation include that you are over age 18, received treatment within the last 3 years, and experienced either an alcohol use disorder or opioid use disorder. For this study, you will participate in an audio-recorded interview in a confidential location. The interview will include questions about your experiences before, during, and after treatment with the language used to describe a SUD. The interview will take approximately one hour. A follow up interview may be requested for clarification purposes.





Participation is voluntary and confidential. Compensation of a $20 amazon gift card will be given to all interview participants.





If you are interested in participating, or have questions, please contact Mrs. Rebecca Lucero Jones at Rebecca.lucero@ttu.edu or by phone at 314-229-9771.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.



