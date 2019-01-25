TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Undergraduate Admissions Graduate Assistants Needed
This position would assist the Operations Supervisor of Undergraduate Admissions in supervising the Student Telecounseling Center and on campus recruiting events. Below is a brief overview of the job description. 
  • Must work 20 hours a week 
  • Must be available to work Sundays and Weeknights
    • Our students work Sundays 11 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Monday-Thursday 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. The graduate assistant would be responsible for overseeing at least 3 of these shifts a week, one Sunday and two weeknights. 
  • Assist with managing student staff
    • Hiring 
    • Scheduling
    • Training
  • Assist with Calling Campaigns 
    • Creating calls
    • Managing calls 
    • Run reports for assessment of calling campaigns
  • Assist the Operations Supervisor with preparations 
    • Large-scale campus events
    • Full-time employee training 

Please email Taylor Love at taylor.love@ttu.edu for more information!

Posted:
1/25/2019

Originator:
Taylor Love

Email:
taylor.love@ttu.edu

Department:
Undergraduate Admissions


Categories