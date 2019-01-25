This position would assist the Operations Supervisor of Undergraduate Admissions in supervising the Student Telecounseling Center and on campus recruiting events. Below is a brief overview of the job description.
- Must work 20 hours a week
- Must be available to work Sundays and Weeknights
- Our students work Sundays 11 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. and Monday-Thursday 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. The graduate assistant would be responsible for overseeing at least 3 of these shifts a week, one Sunday and two weeknights.
- Assist with managing student staff
- Hiring
- Scheduling
- Training
- Assist with Calling Campaigns
- Creating calls
- Managing calls
- Run reports for assessment of calling campaigns
- Assist the Operations Supervisor with preparations
- Large-scale campus events
- Full-time employee training
Please email Taylor Love at taylor.love@ttu.edu for more information!