TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF, TOO

Take part in two arts-based creative programs designed to help

caregivers reflect on their experiences.

You can register for both!

Theatre Workshop

January 30-February 1, 2019, 6-8 pm each night

Using a combination of theatre games and writing exercises, participants will spend three nights creating a short, personal piece of theatre with students from Texas Tech’s School of Theatre & Dance, with a final, invited sharing on Friday, February 1, 2019.



Photography Installation

Ongoing Registration

You will be asked to select an object or other memento of the person you are caring for. With the help of a photographer, you will take a picture of that object and write a few notes about it, including about its special significance. You will receive a copy of your photograph. In addition, all the photographs will become a part of an art installation that will be displayed in the Supportive Care Unit.

This quality improvement project is approved by the Quality Improvement Review Board of the TTU Health Science Center.

Participants will be asked to fill out a survey at the beginning, the end, and six-weeks after the program.

All participation is confidential.

There is no cost or compensation for participating.