Undergraduate Research Assistant Position in Smart Transportation Systems

I am looking for motivated undergraduate students to join my team and work with me in the exciting area of smart transportation systems. The research is primarily along two lines:


- Topic 1: Modeling mixed traffic flow of connected and automated vehicles

- Topic 2: On-demand mobility service design for rural communities


The students will assist with data analysis and building multi-agent simulation models. This will be a great opportunity to gain research and publication experience. Stipend is offered.


Desired qualifications

- Curious and motivated

- Training in one of engineering or science disciplines

- Feel comfortable with mathematical modeling and programming


If you are interested in this position, please feel free to contact me.


Jia Li, Ph.D.

Research Assistant Professor, TechMRT Center

Department of Civil, Environmental, and Construction Engineering

Email: jia.li@ttu.edu 

Phone: 806-834-8291

 

Posted:
2/1/2019

Originator:
Jia Li

Email:
jia.li@ttu.edu

Department:
TechMRT Center


