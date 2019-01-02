I am looking for motivated undergraduate students to join my team and work with me in the exciting area of smart transportation systems. The research is primarily along two lines:

- Topic 1: Modeling mixed traffic flow of connected and automated vehicles - Topic 2: On-demand mobility service design for rural communities

The students will assist with data analysis and building multi-agent simulation models. This will be a great opportunity to gain research and publication experience. Stipend is offered.

Desired qualifications - Curious and motivated - Training in one of engineering or science disciplines - Feel comfortable with mathematical modeling and programming

If you are interested in this position, please feel free to contact me.

Jia Li, Ph.D. Research Assistant Professor, TechMRT Center Department of Civil, Environmental, and Construction Engineering Email: jia.li@ttu.edu Phone: 806-834-8291

