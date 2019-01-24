Want to become a lawyer?



Want to familiarize yourself with a courtroom and sharpen your trial advocacy skills?







Join the members of Phi Alpha Delta (pre-law fraternity) this Thursday 1/24/2019 from 6:00-7:00pm for a Mock Trial information session.



This will give you the opportunity to learn what Phi Alpha Delta is all about and will also prepare you for the mock trial auditions being held the following week on 2/2/2019.







For more information, please contact the Phi Alpha Delta Mock Trial officer at samuel.lozoya@ttu.edu or the Vice President at malik.williams@ttu.edu

