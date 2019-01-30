Please join the research Centers and Institutes in the Experimental Sciences Building, Wednesday, January 30th, from 12:00 to 2:00 for an Open House. The event will feature tours and information on technologies that may be useful in your research. The hosts feature the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics (CBG), the College of Arts and Sciences Microscopy (CASM), the Center for Geopspatial Technology (CGT), the High Performance Computing Center (HPCC), and the Texas Tech Neuroimaging Institute (TTNI). If you are new to the University, haven't visited in a while, or are just curious, please stop by and visit and see what is new!