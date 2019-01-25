|
Encouraging faculty and staff to attend the open forum with Dr. Charles MacVean this Friday from 11:45-12:45 in the International Cultural Center Hall of Nations. This will be an opportunity to meet the candidate and hear about his background. Light refreshments will be provided. For further information including Dr. MacVean’s CV, please visit www.international.ttu.edu.
1/23/2019
Reagan Ribordy
reagan.ribordy@ttu.edu
International Affairs
Time: 11:45 AM - 12:45 PM
Event Date: 1/25/2019
International Cultural Center Hall of Nations
