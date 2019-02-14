Get ready for any and all Valentines Day plans with MYO salt and sugar scrubs and messages at The SUB is a Spa! Free with your TTU student ID. February 14 from 11am-2pm in the SUB Courtyard. Sponsored by the Student Activities Board. Posted:

