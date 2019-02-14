TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The SUB is a Spa

Get ready for any and all Valentines Day plans with MYO salt and sugar scrubs and messages at The SUB is a Spa! Free with your TTU student ID. February 14 from 11am-2pm in the SUB Courtyard.

Sponsored by the Student Activities Board.
Posted:
2/1/2019

Originator:
Alexandria Gallegos

Email:
alexandria.gallegos@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 2/14/2019

Location:
SUB Courtyard

