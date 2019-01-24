TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Native Student Association Meeting

Our first meeting of the semester! We will meet in the Bell Tower room of the SUB at 7:00pm on Thursday, January 24th. Meet other Indigenous students at TTU and have some fun!  

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
1/23/2019

Originator:
Kabl Wilkerson

Email:
kabl.wilkerson@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 1/24/2019

Location:
Bell Tower room of the SUB

Categories