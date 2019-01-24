Graduate Writing Groups provide structure and support for students writing theses, dissertations, or other long projects. Students can attend onsite in the Graduate Center or online. Each week, these groups meet for three hours for goal setting and independent writing time. Graduate students must apply for membership at the beginning of each semester.





These groups are sponsored by the Graduate Writing Center and the Graduate School.





Apply by January 25th at http://choosegrad.ttu.edu/writinggroup.





Contact the Graduate Writing Center for more information at gradwritingcenter@ttu.edu.