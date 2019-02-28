Black History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the



Throughout the month of February & March, we will test your knowledge of the history of women and women’s achievements through an online trivia game.



Quiz #1



1. Who was head of National Council of Negro Women for 40 years and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal for her work for social equality?



2. Who was an advocate for civil rights, a fund raiser for NAACP, and the first black person to sign a long-term Hollywood contract in 1942?



3. Who was member of Harlem Renaissance, an anthropologist, and author of many books, including "Their Eyes Were Watching God"?



4. Who was the first American woman to win three gold medals in track and field - in the 1960 Olympics for the 100 and 200 meters and the 400 meter relay?



5. Who was denied permission to sing in the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) auditorium because of her race in 1939, but later became the first black person to perform at the Metropolitan Opera in 1955?



Answers:

For answers to today’s quiz go to the Women’s Studies Program web site at:



You can also join our group page on Facebook:



2/1/2019



Originator:

Tricia Earl



Email:

patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Department:

Women and Gender Studies



Event Information



All Day Event

Event Date: 2/28/2019



Location:

Texas Tech University



