Women's & Gender Studies is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing women past, present and future. Taking inspiration from the National Women's History Project 2019 theme "Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence", we honor women who helped and are continuing to help create a better world for the times in which they lived as well as for future generations. Black History Month . Black History Month recognizes and honors important people and events in the history of African-American history. In 1926 noted historian, Carter G. Woodson, originated the idea of "Negro History Week". Woodson chose the second week of February because it marked the birthdays of two Americans who greatly influenced the lives and social condition of African Americans --former President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. The tradition of what became Black History Month greatly influenced the expansion of academic scholarship and the corresponding recognition of the rich history of African-Americans. - National Women's History Project Throughout the month of February & March, we will test your knowledge of the history of women and women's achievements. Women are half the human race, and they're half of black history, as well. An ever-expanding list of resources for learning about famous African American women and other women of Black History. You'll find women who are famous and women who should be better known, from early America and slavery to the 21st century, including the Harlem Renaissance and the Civil Rights Movement. Take the "40 question challenge" quiz today!

February 6 | White Fragility (a book discussion) Hosted by Dr. Jasmine D. Parker, " Race, Racism and Public Spaces Series " #RRPSTexasTech

February 8 The Love Below | Contact: | Contact: @BSATXTech You can also join our group page on Facebook: Texas Tech University Women's Studies Program and Twitter: @TTUWGS



