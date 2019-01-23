TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Undergraduate student worker position available

 

We currently looking for undergraduate students interested in a paid part time job assisting with swine research.

 

Position Start date is ASAP 

 

Students in this position will:

 

-          Gain hands on experience working with pigs

 

-          Gain experience working in a research laboratory

 

-          Learn more about animal physiology and husbandry

 

-          Gain experience entering and organizing data

 

Requirements: Students must have access to vehicle to drive to and from the TTU farm in New Deal, TX. (approximately 15-20 minutes from main campus)

 

Experience working with animals is not required 

 

This is a great opportunity to learn new skills and build your resume. If interested, please contact at: hailey.wooten@ttu.edu
Posted:
1/23/2019

Originator:
Hailey Wooten

Email:
hailey.wooten@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


