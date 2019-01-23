We currently looking for undergraduate students interested in a paid part time job assisting with swine research.

Position Start date is ASAP

Students in this position will:

- Gain hands on experience working with pigs

- Gain experience working in a research laboratory

- Learn more about animal physiology and husbandry

- Gain experience entering and organizing data

Requirements: Students must have access to vehicle to drive to and from the TTU farm in New Deal, TX. (approximately 15-20 minutes from main campus)

Experience working with animals is not required

This is a great opportunity to learn new skills and build your resume. If interested, please contact at: hailey.wooten@ttu.edu



