Do you have a daughter, niece, or granddaughter in 6th-8th grade who is interested in a STEM career? Help her discover and develop a greater interest in STEM! Participants will experience real-life STEM applications and careers at Tech Savvy! Tech Savvy is a one-day STEM Conference on February 23, designed for middle school girls. The program's purpose is to help young girls discover realistic STEM careers and pathways to education, and equip parents to be an encouraging and reinforcing part of the process. Student participants will be able to choose their own workshops that interest them, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, and experience hands-on applications in different STEM fields. Parents and teachers are also welcome to come and do separate hands-on workshops. Adults participating will be given abundant resources for encouraging their students to persist in STEM. Registration is only $10 per person, and includes lunch and a t-shirt for all participant!

Workshops fill up quickly so register now! To view the available workshops and more detailed information about Tech Savvy visit the Tech Savvy website. To register for Tech Savvy, visit the Registration page.

We are also looking for volunteers to help run Tech Savvy! If you would like to volunteer, please fill out the Tech Savvy Volunteer Form.

This program is sponsored by STEM Center for Outreach, Research and Education (STEM CORE).