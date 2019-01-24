TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Beginning Monday, February 4, 2019, access to student data for academic advisors and other TTU staff needing student record information will be available through the Registrar Dashboard found at http://portal.reg.ttu.edu. Training resources are available online within the dashboard or in-person upon request. Additional information will be distributed to the academic advising community and other general campus users.

Questions? Chat with us in the bottom right-hand corner of the Registrar Dashboard!

1/24/2019

Kat Livingston

kat.livingston@ttu.edu

Registrar


