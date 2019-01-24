Beginning Monday, February 4, 2019, access to student data for academic advisors and other TTU staff needing student record information will be available through the Registrar Dashboard found at http://portal.reg.ttu.edu. Training resources are available online within the dashboard or in-person upon request. Additional information will be distributed to the academic advising community and other general campus users.

Questions? Chat with us in the bottom right-hand corner of the Registrar Dashboard!

