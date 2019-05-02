In Vietnam, one of 12 animals of the zodiac represents each year and 2019 ushers in the Lunar Year of the Pig. The Pig plays an important role in everyday life in Vietnam and people born in the Year of the Pig are said to be gentle, sincere, honest, loyal, hard-working, and trusting. The Vietnamese people regard Tet as their most cherished holiday and it is a time to celebrate family and friends. This event will feature a short cultural program followed by Vietnamese food and refreshments. We hope you will be able to join us! Posted:

1/23/2019



Originator:

Stephen Maxner



Email:

steve.maxner@ttu.edu



Department:

The Vietnam Center



Event Information

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 2/5/2019



Location:

ICC Hall of Nations



