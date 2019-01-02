TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
AFISM'S February Newsletter is Published

The February Edition of AFISM's newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2019/AFISM-Newsletter-February-2019.pdf

Some of what you will find in this issue includes:

  • ePAF Default Routing Queue
  • AFISM Class Schedule for February
  • HR207 - Estimated Comp Time Expense Report
  • Reminder of Lump Sum Comp Time Payout
  • Xtender Upgrade
  • Need our Services?

Link to AFISM Website: www.depts.ttu.edu/afism

Link to AFISM Training Website:Kainz.ttu.edu/AFISM/training

Link to AFISM Portal: portal.afism.ttu.edu

 

 
Posted:
2/1/2019

Originator:
Jill Lindsey

Email:
jill.lindsey@ttu.edu

Department:
Admin and Finance Info Systems Mgmt


Categories