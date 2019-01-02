The February Edition of AFISM's newsletter is now available through our website or by using this direct link:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/afism/FormRepository/newsletter/2019/AFISM-Newsletter-February-2019.pdf

Some of what you will find in this issue includes:

ePAF Default Routing Queue

AFISM Class Schedule for February

HR207 - Estimated Comp Time Expense Report

Reminder of Lump Sum Comp Time Payout

Xtender Upgrade

Need our Services?

