Sociology is offering SOC 3300/7000 Cross-national Crime & Terrorism and SOC 3300/7000 International Law & Policing at the TTU Seville Center in Spain from May 20 – June 23, 2019.

In SOC 3300/7000: Cross-national Crime & Terrorism, you will learn how other countries define crime and how their crimes are different from the U. S. The course has a cross-national emphasis on law and crime trends in Spain and other countries and ends with a discussion of the types and causes of terrorism. (Substitutes for SOC 4325 Criminology)

In SOC 3000/7000: International Law & Policing, you will examine how international and cross-national social forces affect the development and current operation of criminal law and policing in various countries. (Substitutes for SOC 3327 Sociology of Law & Policing)

We will take field trips to Cordoba, Madrid, and see ancient Roman ruins in Italica. The courses end with a two-day trip to Madrid, where you will visit the Prado, Royal Palace & Royal Cathedral. You will meet criminal justice personnel from Spain and visit a court in Spain. These courses fill a requirement for the Sociology/Criminology Concentration, serves as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, and forensics concentrations and minors, and can serve as a social science elective for many other degree plans.

For more information contact Dr. Martha Smithey: m.smithey@ttu.edu or Dr. Luis Ramirez: L.ramirez@ttu.edu