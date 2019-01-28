KTTZ-FM is back on the air! What a cause for rejoicing after being without terrestrial public radio for the latter half of the summer and early fall! Thankfully, the work to reinforce the tower was completed successfully and both the radio and television antennae have been re-mounted. We greatly appreciate your patience throughout this process. Perhaps you discovered even more public radio programming options if you made use of our internet streams and public radio app during the time we were off the air.



Because the radio signal was unavailable this past fall, we delayed our usual fall fundraising until now. As we start the new year, what better way to express thanks for the return of KTTZ-FM to the airwaves than to renew your membership!





Donate Today @ radio.kttz.org!





Did you know you can use payroll deduction for donations and membership? For more information email: tori.rodriquez@ttu.edu

