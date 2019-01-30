TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Attention Undergraduate students! Do you want free tickets to Alamo Drafthouse?

Take this free survey to receive a feedback report that covers the following:

  • A career profile that identifies which career type you are (i.e. harmonizer, leader, entrepreneur).
  • A comparison with other students at Texas Tech University (salary expectations, career goals and preferences).
  • Suggested employers based on your career preferences - as well as an opportunity to be connected with those employers for future engagement.

 

Click here to take the survey: https://careertest.universumglobal.com/s/19ustexastech

By taking the survey, you can enter our raffle to win prizes from:

  • Alamo Drafthouse
  • Walmart
  • 4ORE! Golf
  • Bahama Bucks
  • Frito Lay
  • And Amazon!

 

We will be announcing winners every weekday from now until February 8, 2019!
Be sure to check your email to see if you have won!
Posted:
1/30/2019

Originator:
Monica Gomez

Email:
monica.gomez@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


Categories