Attention Undergraduate students! Do you want to go to 4ORE! Golf?

Take the 2019 Universum Student Survey in order to let your opinions be heard!

Take this free survey to receive a feedback report that covers the following:

· A career profile that identifies which career type you are (i.e. harmonizer, leader, entrepreneur).

· A comparison with other students at Texas Tech University (salary expectations, career goals and preferences).

· Suggested employers based on your career preferences - as well as an opportunity to be connected with those employers for future engagement.

Click here to take the survey: https://careertest.universumglobal.com/s/19ustexastech

By taking the survey, you can enter our raffle to win prizes from:

· Alamo Drafthouse

· Walmart

· 4ORE! Golf

· Bahama Bucks

· Frito Lay

· And Amazon!

We will be announcing winners every weekday from now until February 8, 2019!
Be sure to check your email to see if you have won!

Posted:
1/31/2019

Originator:
Nicole Noble

Email:
nicole.noble@ttu.edu

Department:
University Career Center


