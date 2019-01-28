TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Welcome Back Reception at the School of Art
Monday, January 28, 2019 
12 – 1:30 pm 
Art Building (Foyer), 3010 18th Street


Mark your calendars now to join us for a Welcome Back Reception celebrating our current exhibitions.

Monday, January 28th in the Art Building Foyer from noon (immediately following the Latinx candidate presentation in B-01) until 1:30. Refreshments will be served.

Exhibitions in the galleries include:
Art Building Folio Gallery
January 9th - 27th. 

Art Building Studio Gallery 
January 19th - March 3rd.

Art Building SRO Photo Gallery 
January 16th - February 10th

Art Building Landmark Gallery
Extended through February 10th

Gallery hours are 8 AM – 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM – 5 PM Saturdays, and 12 – 4 PM Sundays. The TTU School of Art is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave). Paid parking is available on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.

Landmark Arts
Exhibition & Speaker Programs  
Texas Tech University School of Art
Categories