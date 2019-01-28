Mark your calendars now to join us for a Welcome Back Reception celebrating our current exhibitions.
Monday, January 28th in the Art Building Foyer from noon (immediately following the Latinx candidate presentation in B-01) until 1:30. Refreshments will be served.
Exhibitions in the galleries include:
Art Building Folio Gallery
January 9th - 27th.
Art Building Studio Gallery
January 19th - March 3rd.
Art Building SRO Photo Gallery
January 16th - February 10th
Art Building Landmark Gallery
Extended through February 10th
Gallery hours are 8 AM – 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM – 5 PM Saturdays, and 12 – 4 PM Sundays. The TTU School of Art is located at 3010 18th Street (near the corner of 18th St. and Flint Ave). Paid parking is available on the 4th Floor of the Flint Avenue Parking Facility. Parking is free on weekends. Admission to the School of Art Galleries is free.