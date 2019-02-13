Many people think of wills as morbid documents. There are, however, some people who have designed their wills with a creative flair. Learn about bizarre will bequests, morbid body disposition desires, and strange inheritance stipulations. This is a light-hearted look at how some people have approached the seriousness, emotionalism, and grief associated with death, dying, and will preparation. Maybe you will be inspired to create a will to always be remembered by friends and family! End-of-life topics are difficult but for some, the topics can be an opportunity for self-expression and creativity. There will be time for Q&A and discussion/comments.

· Wednesday, February 13, 2019

· 5:30-7:00 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech School of Law, 3311 18 th Street

· Instructor: Dr. Gerry W. Beyer

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.