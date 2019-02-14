TTU HomeTechAnnounce

OLLI Presents “OLLI Book Club: ‘Outlander’ by Diana Gabaldon”

Inspired by the PBS special, “The Great American Read,” join OLLI members to discover (or rediscover!) some of the most meaningful books of our time as chosen by a national survey of America’s 100 best-loved novels. This semester, we have chosen one book to discuss each month and are hoping to continue this in the coming semesters. 

  • ·         Thursday, February 14, 2019
  • ·         2:00-3:30 p.m.
  • ·         Fee: FREE for OLLI members
  • ·         Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218
  • ·         Facilitator: OLLI Director Shelby Crews

 

If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.
1/31/2019

Tina Crowson

tina.crowson@ttu.edu

Operations

