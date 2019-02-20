Come learn about the nuts and bolts of Texas Tech University System's Public Art Collection! This presentation, led by TTUS Public Art Director Emily Wilkinson, will discuss the public art process and how an installation goes from idea to reality. We will discuss these works’ significance for our campus and community, learn the history of the Public Art program and its processes, and get “insider information” on ongoing projects. · Wednesday, February 20, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Emily Wilkinson

www.olli.ttu.edu. If you wish to obtain a catalog or would like to view all the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI for this spring semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit Posted:

