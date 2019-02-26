This class will explore the story of the Soviet space dog, Laika, the first living being to orbit the earth. Additionally, the course will explore the stories of a few other animals that flew into space. It will also consider questions surrounding lab animals and working animals, American perceptions of the Soviet Union during the Cold War, the future of space travel and exploration, and human empathy. This will be a lecture and discussion course with photographs to guide the conversation. The instructor has just published a book on the subject: “Laika's Window: The Legacy of a Soviet Space Dog.”

· Tuesday, February 26, 2019

· 2:00-3:30 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Texas Tech Plaza (1901 University Avenue), Room 218

· Instructor: Kurt Caswell

