Sheriff Kelly Rowe will provide OLLI members an inside look of the functions of the sheriff’s department and its role in the protection of the 901 square miles of Lubbock County. Sheriff Rowe will not only talk about managing the jurisdiction of Lubbock County, but will also include an overview and update on the Lubbock Country Detention Center and how the agency also provides assistance to other municipalities including Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, Idalou, Buffalo Springs/Ransom Canyon, Slaton and Wolfforth, as well as numerous independent school districts.

· Wednesday, February 27, 2019

· 2:00–4:00 p.m.

· Fee: $15 for OLLI members

· Location: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Academy, 712 Broadway Street

· Instructor: Sheriff Kelly S. Rowe

