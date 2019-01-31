



Archie Pitsilides is the Director of Grants and Outreach for the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration. Archie joined the Rawls College in 2005 and is a 2011 Fulbright Alum of the U.S. Department of State's International Education Administrators Program. As Director, Archie works to develop and secure funding opportunities for both faculty and students in the areas of business education, research, and outreach. In this role he facilitates and manages the grant proposal and award processes with both federal and state agencies, private foundations, and corporate partners. Previously, Mr. Pitsilides worked in private industry for 15 years directing customs and logistic operations for global trade enterprises.





Dr. Mayukh Dass is J.B. Hoskins Professor of Marketing at the Rawls College of Business, Texas Tech University. He is currently serving as the Associate Dean of Graduate Programs and Research, and as the Program Director of the Rawls Business Leadership Program at Rawls College of Business, Texas Tech University. His areas of expertise include networks, dynamic economies, analytical and mathematical models. He holds a B. Eng. in Electronics and Power Engineering from Nagpur University, an M.S. in Artificial Intelligence from University of Georgia, an M.S. in Statistics from University of Georgia and a PhD. in Business Administration from University of Georgia. He is currently a member of the Texas Tech Teaching Academy, and has won various awards, including Tech Alumni New Faculty Award in 2011, President’s Excellence in Teaching Award in 2012, Beta Gamma Sigma Professor of the Year in 2013, Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Research Award in 2013 and Rawls Integrated Scholar in 2017.





Dr. Jaeki Song is area coordinator for the Area of Information Systems and Quantitative Sciences. Song is the Jerry S. Rawls Professor of MIS at the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University. His primary area of research is the innovations in Information Systems. Specific research issues include innovation in Information Systems, diffusion of information technologies, social and economic consequences of information technologies, and business analytics. His research findings have appeared more than 50 refereed journal papers in Management Science, Journal of Management Information Systems, Journal of the Association for Information Systems, IEEE Transactions on Professional Communication, Decision Support Systems, Information & Management, and other decent journals.





Dr. Michael Ryan 's research interests include leadership development, team development, product innovation, and project management. His most recent efforts concentrated on leadership challenges for virtual teams. His notion of ambassadorial leadership integrates ideas from social network theory, boundary spanning, and transformational leadership into a unified framework. Mike brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his work as an academic. This experience includes leadership roles in the airfreight and logistics fields. He also founded and subsequently sold his own logistics company and in 1989 started an IT venture that addressed the computing needs of the SMB market. As a consultant, he has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies including AT&T, Lucent Technologies, and IBM. Prior to joining Texas Tech, Michael was an adjunct faculty member at Stevens Institute of Technology, where he co-founded the Stevens Institute for Technical Leadership, a University-supported initiative to meet the needs of the technically focused corporate community.







Dr. Birgit Green

is the Director of the Office of Academic Engagement and will be sharing information about Outreach and Engagement at Texas Tech and what her office can do to help researchers across campus. Dr. Green’s office has put together a short video “ What is Outreach & Engagement? ”.