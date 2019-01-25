The Departmental Excellence in Teaching Award is presented to a department or unit in recognition of its significant contributions to the teaching mission of the University. The award carries a $25,000 prize to be used for the enhancement of teaching. Applications are due by 5:00 pm on February 1. Information on the award can be accessed on the Teaching Academy website at: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Teaching_Academy/Teaching_Awards/Deta.php. All departments and units are encouraged to apply. For questions, please contact Dr. Comfort Pratt, Chair of the Executive Council of the Teaching Academy, at c.pratt@ttu.edu. For problems with the online application system, please contact Kerri Pike at kerri.pike@ttu.edu.