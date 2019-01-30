Dr. Morgan’s Forensic and Correctional Research Lab is currently recruiting undergraduate research assistants for the 2018-2019 academic year. Competitive applicants will have an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher and a strong interest in research and attending graduate school. Furthermore, completion of a course in Research Methods and a major in Psychology is preferred but not required. Students from all academic standings (e.g., freshman through senior) will be considered, however a 1-year commitment to the lab is required.

All interested students should submit the completed application (found here) by 5pm on March 8th. If you have any questions about this application or the lab in general, please feel free to e-mail the lab manager, Brieann Olafsson, at brieann.olafsson@ttu.edu. In addition, feel free to look at the lab website for more detailed information, www.drrobertmorgan.com.