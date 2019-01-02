TTU HomeTechAnnounce

BE A PART OF THE RRO 2019 CREW!

Are you a proud Red Raider and wanting to make an impact on the upcoming first year students? Join us for a RRO Crew Information Session!

For more information go to www.redraiderorientation.ttu.edu
Posted:
2/1/2019

Originator:
Rustyroger David

Email:
rusty.david@ttu.edu

Department:
Red Raider Orientation

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 2/1/2019

Location:
SUB TRADITIONS ROOM

