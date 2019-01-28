Welcome Back Reception for Exhibitions School of Art Monday, January 28th from Noon - 1:30 PM Refreshments Served

Three new exhibitions along with one continuing show will be celebrated with a Welcome Back Reception in the School of Art.

Miguel Bireva: Welcome to the World presents political cartoons by Spanish artist Brieva in the Studio Gallery. Although Brieva's work addresses a wide variety of themes, unifying concerns include ecocriticism, the ways the mass media shapes people's imaginations, and the social and environmental consequences of consumer society. presents political cartoons by Spanish artist Brieva in the Studio Gallery. Although Brieva's work addresses a wide variety of themes, unifying concerns include ecocriticism, the ways the mass media shapes people's imaginations, and the social and environmental consequences of consumer society.

Jessie Dodington: Isotropy is a painting made to fill the walls of the Folio Gallery. In this sizable acrylic work on canvas, Jessie Dodington created an abstracted landscape to immerse the viewer. Dodington says, "Isotropy is about disorientation in a landscape that at first appears to have plenty of details by which one could navigate its terrain. In reality, it is easy to get lost in the details and each direction could end up looking the same." is a painting made to fill the walls of the Folio Gallery. In this sizable acrylic work on canvas, Jessie Dodington created an abstracted landscape to immerse the viewer. Dodington says, "Isotropy is about disorientation in a landscape that at first appears to have plenty of details by which one could navigate its terrain. In reality, it is easy to get lost in the details and each direction could end up looking the same."

Jess Peri: Accuracy Test: presented in the SRO Photo Gallery, Peri's Accuracy Test combines Global Positioning System (GPS) technology and photography to produce images that indicate traces of memory and material presence. The artist photographs landscapes and digitally adds lines and forms that seem to integrate and interact with the environment. The shapes delineated over his photography are GPS tracking records of paths taken by the artist to get into the photographed areas. Peri digitally projects his routes repeatedly on the landscapes, implying multiple visits and a personal relationship and familiarity with those environments. presented in the SRO Photo Gallery, Peri's Accuracy Test combines Global Positioning System (GPS) technology and photography to produce images that indicate traces of memory and material presence. The artist photographs landscapes and digitally adds lines and forms that seem to integrate and interact with the environment. The shapes delineated over his photography are GPS tracking records of paths taken by the artist to get into the photographed areas. Peri digitally projects his routes repeatedly on the landscapes, implying multiple visits and a personal relationship and familiarity with those environments.

Detention Nation. Organized by Delilah Montoya, of Albuquerque and Houston, Detention Nation is a collaborative installation by Montoya and a collective of artist-activists based in Texas and New Mexico who go by the name Sin Huellas (without a trace or without tracks). The exhibition explores the physical, mental and emotional experiences of the thousands of immigrants currently locked up in private detention centers across America. Continuing through February 10th in the Landmark Gallery, we proudly present. Organized by Delilah Montoya, of Albuquerque and Houston, Detention Nation is a collaborative installation by Montoya and a collective of artist-activists based in Texas and New Mexico who go by the name Sin Huellas (without a trace or without tracks). The exhibition explores the physical, mental and emotional experiences of the thousands of immigrants currently locked up in private detention centers across America. Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additionally, we thank the J.T. and Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts for the support provided for programs in the School of Art. Posted:

