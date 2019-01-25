If you are eligible to receive a 2018 1098-T, you can retrieve it electronically NOW by following these steps:



• Click on the TTU MyTech tab in Raiderlink

• Click on the Student Business Services link in the Manage My Finances box

• Click on the 1098T – View and Print link

• A new window will open your personal 1098-T page



Students that have not completed the Electronic Consent form will receive a paper copy of the 1098-T by mail. Student Business Services will mail 1098-T forms no later than January 31st to the permanent address that is on file in Raiderlink. However, you still have time to complete the electronic consent form, following the link above, and retrieve your 1098-T form immediately.



Remember, by completing the Electronic Consent to receive the 1098-T electronically, a hard copy 1098-T will not be mailed to you. However, you can go to Raiderlink as often as needed to retrieve a copy.

Texas Tech University is unable to provide you with individual tax advice, but should you have questions, you should seek the counsel of an informed tax preparer or advisor.

In previous years, your 1098-T included a figure in Box 2 that represented the qualified tuition and related expenses (QTRE) we billed to your student account for the calendar (tax) year. Due to a change in reporting requirements under federal law, beginning with tax year 2018 1098-T, we will report in Box 1 the amount of QTRE you paid during the year.



The effect of this change will result in the 2018 1098-T reflecting all payments we received on your account related to 2018 QTRE, if those payments were received between January 1, 2018 and December 31, 2018. Any payments associated with spring 2018 charges that were paid prior to January 1, 2018 will not be reflected on your 2018 1098-T. Additionally, any payments for Spring 2019 term received prior to January 1, 2019, will not be reflected on next year’s 2019 1098-T.





For 1098-T questions, please email tax.1098T@ttu.edu