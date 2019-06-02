Do you use a centrifuge in your research or lab class?

Safe-Science Series – Session 3 Spinning Safely – A Centrifuge Workshop February 6 | 12PM-1PM TLPDC Rm 153 presented by Thermo Fisher At this workshop, you’ll learn: the forces involved in centrifugation,

the danger signs before there is an incident,

the consequences of centrifugation gone wrong, and

how to care for your centrifuge to make your investment last. Register through the TLPDC Events page: http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu. Lunch will be provided for those who register by Friday, February 1st. Posted:

2/1/2019



Originator:

Heather Coats



Email:

heather.coats@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety



Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/6/2019



Location:

TLPDC 153



Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

Departmental

