TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Do you use a centrifuge in your research or lab class?

Safe-Science Series Session 3

Spinning Safely – A Centrifuge Workshop

February 6  |  12PM-1PM

TLPDC Rm 153

presented by Thermo Fisher

At this workshop, you’ll learn:

  • the forces involved in centrifugation, 
  • the danger signs before there is an incident, 
  • the consequences of centrifugation gone wrong, and
  • how to care for your centrifuge to make your investment last.

Register through the TLPDC Events page: http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu. 

Lunch will be provided for those who register by Friday, February 1st.
Posted:
2/1/2019

Originator:
Heather Coats

Email:
heather.coats@ttu.edu

Department:
Environmental Health and Safety

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 2/6/2019

Location:
TLPDC 153

Categories