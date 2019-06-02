Safe-Science Series – Session 3
Spinning Safely – A Centrifuge Workshop
February 6 | 12PM-1PM
TLPDC Rm 153
presented by Thermo Fisher
At this workshop, you’ll learn:
- the forces involved in centrifugation,
- the danger signs before there is an incident,
- the consequences of centrifugation gone wrong, and
- how to care for your centrifuge to make your investment last.
Register through the TLPDC Events page: http://events.tlpd.ttu.edu.
Lunch will be provided for those who register by Friday, February 1st.