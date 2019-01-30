|
Dr. Herrera- Estrella is one of the top plant molecular biologists in the world. He serves as director of the Center for Functional Genomic of Abiotic Stress, where research focuses on plants adaptation in response to environmental stresses: extreme temperatures, drought and brackish water sources.
Food will be provided!
This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
|Posted:
1/26/2019
Originator:
Bailee Alonzo
Email:
bailee.alonzo@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 1/30/2019
Location:
CHEM 049
Categories