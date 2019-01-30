TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Science in 3D with SACNAS
Dr. Herrera- Estrella is one of the top plant molecular biologists in the world. He serves as director of the Center for Functional Genomic of Abiotic Stress, where research focuses on plants adaptation in response to environmental stresses: extreme temperatures, drought and brackish water sources.

Food will be provided!

For more information on our speaker, visit: http://today.ttu.edu/posts/2018/08/herrera-estrella-reception
1/26/2019

Bailee Alonzo

bailee.alonzo@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Date: 1/30/2019

CHEM 049

