Dr. Herrera- Estrella is one of the top plant molecular biologists in the world. He serves as director of the Center for Functional Genomic of Abiotic Stress, where research focuses on plants adaptation in response to environmental stresses: extreme temperatures, drought and brackish water sources.

For more information on our speaker, visit: http://today.ttu.edu/posts/2018/08/herrera-estrella-reception

Time: 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Date: 1/30/2019



Location:

CHEM 049



