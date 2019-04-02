TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Open Forum with TTU CR Candidate Dr. Linda Angell
Encouraging faculty and staff to attend the open forum with Dr. Linda Angell Monday, February 4th, from 12:00 - 1:00pm  in the International Cultural Center Hall of Nations. This will be an opportunity to meet the candidate and hear about her background. Light refreshments will be provided. For further information including Dr. Angell's CV, please visit www.international.ttu.edu.
Posted:
2/1/2019

Originator:
Michael Johnson

Email:
michael.johnson@ttu.edu

Department:
International Affairs

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 2/4/2019

Location:
International Cultural Center Hall of Nations

Categories