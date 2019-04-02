|
Encouraging faculty and staff to attend the open forum with Dr. Linda Angell Monday, February 4th, from 12:00 - 1:00pm in the International Cultural Center Hall of Nations. This will be an opportunity to meet the candidate and hear about her background. Light refreshments will be provided. For further information including Dr. Angell's CV, please visit www.international.ttu.edu.
|Posted:
2/1/2019
Originator:
Michael Johnson
Email:
michael.johnson@ttu.edu
Department:
International Affairs
Event Information
All Day Event
Event Date: 2/4/2019
Location:
International Cultural Center Hall of Nations
Categories