Tech Gender and Sexuality Association is recognizing Holocaust Remembrance Day, observed on the 27th of January each year. It is day to reflect on the deaths of 6 million Jews and 9000 gay men at the hands of the Nazi regime. We must hold their memories in our hearts and reassert our commitment to global human rights to prevent such a horror from occurring again. Our meeting will cover topics related to Holocaust Remembrance Day this Wednesday, January 30th @ 7pm, Human Sciences 111

