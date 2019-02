3 Keys to Determine 2019-2020 Financial Aid Eligibility: FAFSA: Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible as funds are limited and priority is given to early applicants.

2019-20 Expected Enrollment: This is part of a complete financial aid file. Aid cannot be determined until we know a student’s enrollment plans.

University Scholarship Application: Done! Application closed February 1.

Posted:

2/1/2019



Originator:

Landry Allen



Email:

Landry.Allen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





