Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) is for non-US Citizens who are Texas Residents. The application is found at collegeforalltexans.com and should be turned into the TTU Financial Aid Office or finaid.advisor@ttu.edu . Funds are limited and priority is given to early applicants. Posted:

2/13/2019



Originator:

Landry Allen



Email:

Landry.Allen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Academic

Departmental