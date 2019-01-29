Microsoft’s Safe Links Service, which scans non-TTU email links for malware, is currently unavailable for some customers. As a result, message recipients who click a non-TTU link in an email may be directed to a “Service Unavailable” webpage. Microsoft is aware of this, and their engineers are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Thank you for your patience. We will provide an update when services are restored. If you have any additional questions or concerns or need assistance, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

