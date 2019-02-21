The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





FREE pizza will be provided to the first 50 attendees!









The Weight of Honor





Date: Thursday, February 21, 2019

Time: 11:30 AM CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 100





Filmed over five years, The Weight of Honor follows the lives of the caregivers of veterans who have been catastrophically wounded in America’s longest war. Their lives are transformed overnight to 24/7 caregivers tasked with caring for their war-wounded. The film reveals the family dynamic, their relationships before the wounds of war, and now, the uncertainties that lie ahead. A Q&A will follow the 56 minute screening featuring Stephanie Seldin Howard, director; Col. Dave Lewis, Institute for Peace and Conflict, TTU; and Dr. Sarah Wakefield, Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Services, TTUHSC.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://theweightofhonormovie.com/









The screening of this film is made possible by the generous sponsorship of the TTUHSC Office of Global Health, the TTUHSC Department of Psychiatry, the TTUHSC Veterans Resource Center, the TTU Institute for Peace and Conflict, and the TTU College of Media & Communication.





This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.



