My name is Zakery Fyke; I am a Masters Student of Computer Science at Texas Tech University. I am inviting you to participate in a research study that aims to investigate whether patterns of usage of wearables such as smart watches and hand-held devices such as smart phones can be used to derive user-specific or activity-specific patterns.





In the experiment you will use a phone to type or browse content while we monitor your typing pattern and swiping pattern. You will also wear a smart watch that will enable us to study your hand movement patterns for activities such as walking, washing hands, opening doors, etc.





If you are interested in participating in the study, contact:





Zakery Fyke, --- zakery.fyke@ttu.edu



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.