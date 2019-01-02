Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents I’m not made for love an art installation by Colin Tuis Nesbit at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the February 2019 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibit will be on view from 6 - 9 PM, Friday, February 1, 2019 and by appointment. The exhibition is free and open to the public.

Nesbit's installation work will fill the gallery with projected archival footage of Judy Garland singing "Ol' Man River," from "Show Boat" and purple light from two artist made chandeliers modeled from those on the opulent Mississippi riverboat, J. M. White.

Colin Tuis Nesbit is an artist and independent curator originally from St. Louis and currently practicing in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nesbit holds an MFA in Drawing and Printmaking. His creative practice draws from phenomenology, investigating "sensory experience of specific objects, images, and spaces." His most recent curatorial project was presented at Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa in 2018.



