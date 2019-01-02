TTU HomeTechAnnounce

FFAT February - "I’m not made for love." art installation by Colin Tuis Nesbit
I’m not made for love
Colin Tuis Nesbit
First Friday Art Trail
Friday, February 1, 2019
6 – 9 pm
Texas Tech School of Art Satellite Gallery at
Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP
1106 5th Street
Free and open to the Public.


Landmark Arts at the Texas Tech University School of Art presents I’m not made for love an art installation by Colin Tuis Nesbit at the TTU Satellite Gallery as part of the February 2019 First Friday Art Trail. The exhibit will be on view from 6 - 9 PM, Friday, February 1, 2019 and by appointment. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Nesbit's installation work will fill the gallery with projected archival footage of Judy Garland singing "Ol' Man River," from "Show Boat" and purple light from two artist made chandeliers modeled from those on the opulent Mississippi riverboat, J. M. White.  
 
Colin Tuis Nesbit is an artist and independent curator originally from St. Louis and currently practicing in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Nesbit holds an MFA in Drawing and Printmaking. His creative practice draws from phenomenology, investigating "sensory experience of specific objects, images, and spaces." His most recent curatorial project was presented at Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa in 2018.

The Texas Tech University Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project - CASP is located at 1108 5th Street (5th street and Avenue J) in downtown Lubbock.

Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Helen Jones Foundation of Lubbock. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered by the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts.


Landmark Arts
Exhibition & Speaker Programs  
Texas Tech University School of Art
Posted:
1/30/2019

Originator:
Scotty Hensler

Email:
scotty.hensler@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 2/1/2019

Location:
Categories