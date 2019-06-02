Please join us Wednesday, February 6th from 12:30 - 1:45 pm in ENGL 201 for our LSJE (Lit of Social Justice and the Environment) Brown Bag Lunch. Our speakers include Dr. Alison Rukavina, who will present " So Long as There was Light to see the Trail: Portraits of the Western American Landscape and Masculinity in Roger Peacock's scrapbook, 1899- 1901," and graduate student Wes Jones, who will present a paper titled "Predatory Femininity and Failed Masculinity: Gender, Colonialism, and Orientalism in Richard Marsh's The Beetle." A Q & A follows the presentation, and all faculty, students, staff, and interested persons are welcome. Posted:

1/29/2019



Originator:

Cordelia Barrera



Email:

cordelia.barrera@ttu.edu



Department:

English



Event Information

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:45 PM

Event Date: 2/6/2019



Location:

English Dept. Room 201



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

