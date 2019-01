Recognizing & Responding to Students of Concern -Faculty & Staff Training

This training for Faculty & Staff will go over processes for addressing classroom disruptions, specifically: Disturbance and Distress

Violence and Threats

Discriminatory and Sexual Misconduct

How to report and when?

What resources are available to help you and student? Register today: http://linser.ttu.edu/webapps/EventRegistration/



*Lunch is provided

1/29/2019



Sarah Cuevas



sarah.cuevas@ttu.edu



Dean of Students



Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 2/19/2019



TLPDC Room 153



