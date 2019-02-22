|
Research Open House
The Center for Early Head Start (EHS) and the Christine DeVitt and Helen DeVitt Jones Child Development Research Center (CDRC) will be hosting an open house to explore opportunities and collaborations showcasing our new research equipment funded by the Helen Jones Foundation.
February 22, 2019 | 3 to 5 p.m.
15th St & Akron Ave | Lubbock, TX | 79409
Please RSVP:
http://www.cdrc.ttu.edu/rsvp
|Posted:
2/19/2019
Originator:
Stacy Johnson
Email:
stacy.johnson@ttu.edu
Department:
Child Development Research Center
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 2/22/2019
Location:
TTU CDRC
