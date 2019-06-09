TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Announcing the 2019 Texas Tech Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Honorees

It is with great Red Raider pride that we announce the 

2019 Texas Tech Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award honorees

John Carter, ’64

College of Arts & Sciences

US Congressman


F. Scott Dueser, ’75

Rawls College of Business

Banking Executive

 

Kelly Marble, ’84

College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources

Renowned Florist

Friday, September 6

Reception 6:30 P.M. |Dinner 7 P.M.

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center

$800 Table of 8 | $80 individual tickets     

Please make reservations by August 22

To purchase tables and tickets or for more information, visit the Distinguished Alumni page on the Alumni Association website.
Posted:
8/1/2019

Originator:
Britta Tye

Email:
britta.tye@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 9/6/2019

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center


Categories