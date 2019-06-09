It is with great Red Raider pride that we announce the
2019 Texas Tech Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award honorees
John Carter, ’64
College of Arts & Sciences
US Congressman
F. Scott Dueser, ’75
Rawls College of Business
Banking Executive
Kelly Marble, ’84
College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources
Renowned Florist
Friday, September 6
Reception 6:30 P.M. |Dinner 7 P.M.
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center
$800 Table of 8 | $80 individual tickets
Deadline to make reservations August 22
To purchase tables and tickets or for more information, visit the Distinguished Alumni page on the Alumni Association website.