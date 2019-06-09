It is with great Red Raider pride that we announce the 2019 Texas Tech Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award honorees John Carter, ’64 College of Arts & Sciences US Congressman

F. Scott Dueser, ’75 Rawls College of Business Banking Executive Kelly Marble, ’84 College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources Renowned Florist Friday, September 6 Reception 6:30 P.M. |Dinner 7 P.M. McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center $800 Table of 8 | $80 individual tickets Deadline to make reservations August 22 To purchase tables and tickets or for more information, visit the Distinguished Alumni page on the Alumni Association website. Posted:

8/15/2019



Originator:

Britta Tye



Email:

britta.tye@ttu.edu



Department:

Alumni Association



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 9/6/2019



Location:

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



