The Texas Tech University Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center is pleased to announce that registration for the 15th Annual Advancing Teaching and Learning Conference is now open! The conference will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Overton Hotel. This year’s keynote presentation will feature Dr. Josh Eyler, director of the Center for Teaching Excellence and adjunct associate professor of humanities at Rice University.

With the keynote luncheon focusing on “The Science of Learning and Why It Matters,” the seven other conference sessions offered will provide insight into the teaching and learning process and will include presentations such as “Why Failure is Essential for Student Learning” (also presented by Eyler), “Best Practices for Quality Course Design and Learning Effectiveness,” and “Doing Well by Our Students: Incorporating Wellness into the College Classroom.” This year’s conference also features 10 poster presentations on topics ranging from the cultivation of dispositions for educational researchers

For more information about the conference, including the complete conference schedule, please go to http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Conferences/atalc.php. For a direct link to registration, please go to https://ttu.elementlms.com/the-15th-annual-advancing-teaching-and-learning-conference/. All sessions are free of charge, but registration is required and sessions may fill quickly as seating is limited.

*Please note that we are using a new registration system, if you experience any issues while trying to register, please contact Micah Logan by email or at 806-742-0133. To view a list of your registrations, please select the “MY EVENTS” tab in the menu bar at the top of the page. Texas Tech University users should be able to sign in with their eRaider account. After logging in, we ask that you please go to the “MY ACCOUNT” tab accessed through the menu bar at the top of the page and update your profile information (specifically dietary restrictions and ADA accommodations) under the “account details” link on the left. If you do not complete this information, we will be unable to accommodate special requests. External users, including TTUHSC, will be prompted to provide this information when creating a new account.

If you have any questions about the conference, please contact Micah Logan by email or at 806-742-0133.